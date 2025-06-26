Today's Horoscope – January 1, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 31 December 2025, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
Navigating a challenge at work proves your mettle. An evening stroll through the park might unearth a newfound appreciation for nature. Balancing ambition with relaxation is the key to sustained energy.
Lucky colour: Ruby
Lucky number: 1
April 21 - May 21
Engaging in volunteer work enriches your spirit. An impromptu cooking session could lead to a delightful culinary discovery. Grounding in gratitude elevates daily experiences.
Lucky colour: Emerald
Lucky number: 3
May 22 - June 21
A book club discussion ignites your intellectual curiosity. Spontaneous travel plans, even local, might offer a fresh outlook. Embracing dualities within is the path to wholeness.
Lucky colour: Gold
Lucky number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today.
Lucky colour: Purple
Lucky number: 8
July 23 - August 21
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced, don’t overreact or go overboard. Health is good, but do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and overwork will be the two major culprits.
Lucky colour: Lemon
Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
A disappointment or setback you’ve experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can’t trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow; it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky colour: Copper
Lucky number: 9
September 23 - October 22
An overseas trip beckons. Appreciate love; job shifts or promotions are on the horizon. Take calculated risks; Mercury favours bold moves. Trust your intuition; it will guide you through sensitive discussions.
Lucky colour: Navy
Lucky number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Stand firm; success follows. Overseas connections stir. Be authentic; not all will approve, and that’s alright. Be true to yourself. A strategic partnership could elevate your professional trajectory.
Lucky colour: Plum
Lucky number: 7
November 22 - December 21
A hectic day; chores demand time. Disregard gossip and focus on trusted relationships. Balance your energy and avoid conflicts. Your innovation could lead to exciting breakthroughs.
Lucky colour: Saffron
Lucky number: 5
December 23 - January 20
Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you’ll avoid falling out with close ones. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family.
Lucky colour: Honey
Lucky number: 9
January 21 - February 19
Money problems appear to loom large, but this is temporary. The career front seems unsettled. Romance is good. It is wise to keep your counsel and not get involved in arguments.
Lucky colour: Aquamarine
Lucky number: 6
February 20 - March 20
People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Avoid conflict with family and female associates. A lucky spell could begin today, with important communication coming to you.
Lucky colour: Brown
Lucky number: 2
Amara Ramdev