When life crushed, she chose gratitude: The extraordinary journey of Margaret Newnes

<p>The year was 1999. I read <em>Crushed for Fragrance</em>, a real-life story by Margaret Newnes. Her autograph read 'May you be blessed as you read what Jesus has done in my life'. The memory of reaching out to her at her home in Richards Town, Bengaluru, is now a blur, but the book's impact has never faded.</p>.<p>The book taught me an important lesson — to live a life of gratitude even when faced with extreme adversity; to be grateful for all that one has, even if it is just a meagre meal on the table. That was all the 26-year-old Margaret had when she was left to raise three young children after her husband, an Air Force pilot, never returned from a dangerous sortie.</p>.<p>Margaret was born in 1937 at the British Army hospital quarters at Kamptee, Nagpur, as the third child of Dr Leggett and Marjorie. A few years later, the family moved to Bombay when World War II was underway. Soon, four-year-old Margaret and her siblings, June and Noel, were sent to a boarding school in Yercaud.</p>.<p>Ill health brought June to Bengaluru, where her aunts lived. Margaret joined her at Good Shepherd Convent, unaware then that the city would one day become her permanent home. She later passed the Senior Cambridge examination and took up a teacher-training course at the Convent of Jesus and Mary in Mumbai. When the training ended in 1956, Margaret wanted to be a nun. Her mother, however, insisted she spend six months teaching.</p>.<p>She was offered a job at the school attached to the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla, near Pune. In January 1957, she met Percy, an Air Force pilot, 'lovable and so full of humour'. The knight in shining armour swept her off her feet, and they were married the following year.</p>.<p>Their first child, Cheryl, was born in 1959, followed by Robin William in 1961. As they awaited the arrival of their third child, Patricia, war was declared with China. In January 1963, Percy left for Russia to train on the AN-12 Russian transport aircraft.</p>.<p>After six months, Percy returned and was posted in Chandigarh. Reunited at last, the young family moved into a beautiful modern home.</p>.<p>Percy's squadron flew daily sorties carrying supplies over Ladakh, dropping them to troops stationed in the valleys below. Flying between treacherous mountain ranges demanded absolute precision and care.</p>.<p>On July 16, 1963, Percy completed a routine sortie over Ladakh and was allowed home early, as he was scheduled for night flying later. That evening, as he prepared to leave, their goodbyes lingered longer than usual.</p>.<p>At 9.43 pm, Margaret heard the drone of the AN-12 and waited for Percy to return home at any moment. At 2.30 am, the news arrived — there had been an accident. All six on board, including Percy, were burnt beyond recognition.</p>.<p><strong>From loss to light</strong></p>.<p>Margaret chose to face life on her own with her children. She moved to Pune and took up a teaching job at St Mary's School. After a spacious officer's residence in Chandigarh, she had to move to a temporary accommodation with two modest rooms, provided on compassionate grounds. She learnt to drive, found joy in teaching, and, with tenacity, began charting a life without Percy.</p>.<p>By 1967, she had built her own house in St Patrick's Town and moved there. In January 1970, she started a nursery school at home, aptly named 'Happy Hours'. There were always bills to be paid and a house loan to be cleared, but as she says later, "I did not murmur or grumble, just prayed for strength to carry my load day by day."</p>.<p>Her children eventually grew into compassionate individuals. In 1984, Margaret suffered a spinal injury and underwent two major surgeries. Recovery was slow, but she healed and walked again. She then moved permanently to Bengaluru, where her two daughters had settled.</p>.<p>It was here that she brought out her book, <span class="italic"><em>Crushed for Fragrance</em></span>, becoming her own publisher and sharing her story with the world.</p>.<p>Recently, as I wished her a joyful Christmas season, she invited me to her home. I look forward to meeting the radiant Margaret, now 88, a woman who truly found fragrance in the crushing of life.</p>