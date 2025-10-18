Today's Horoscope – January 20, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 January 2026, 18:33 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 – Apr 20): You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work, which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Lucky colour: Copper
Lucky number: 5
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 – May 21): With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked.
Lucky colour: Magenta
Lucky number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 – Jun 21): You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself.
Lucky colour: Ivory
Lucky number: 3
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 – Jul 22): You might experience heightened emotional sensitivity today. Take some time for introspection and reflection, allowing yourself to process past experiences and come to terms with difficult decisions. Remember that you are not alone, and seeking support from loved ones can be incredibly beneficial during times of emotional turbulence.
Lucky colour: Green
Lucky number: 8
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 – Aug 21): A recent disappointment or setback may have left you feeling disillusioned and questioning who you can truly trust. However, remember that your ruling planet, the Sun, brings a sense of hope and renewal. Don’t wait for opportunities to come to you—actively seek them out and seize the day.
Lucky colour: Lavender
Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 – Sept 23): Be prepared to navigate potential obstacles and counter the actions of those who may be trying to undermine your efforts. Keeping yourself busy can help you stay focused and avoid dwelling on personal pressures. Be mindful of your words and actions, as stretching the truth could have unintended consequences.
Lucky colour: Brown
Lucky number: 7
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 – Oct 23): Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new developments in romance and love. You may feel you do not have enough hours in the day to do all that you want.
Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky number: 4
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 – Nov 22): You could be under considerable mental tension or feel hemmed in by an overly traditional mental atmosphere. Small details occupy your mind today. Arrangements you make for work will open many doors.
Lucky colour: Tan
Lucky number: 9
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 – Dec 22): You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Important financial information is incoming. Try to be more forthcoming. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing—it’s just a waste of precious energy.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Lucky number: 1
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 – Jan 20): You may feel let down by a perceived lack of support from those closest to you. However, remember that everyone has their own limitations. Re-evaluate your expectations and adopt a more realistic approach to relationships.
Lucky colour: Aquamarine
Lucky number: 3
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 – Feb 19): You possess a keen intellect and the ability to see through superficial facades. Use this insight to navigate social situations with grace and discernment. You can now move forward with confidence, leaving behind insecurities that held you back in the past.
Lucky colour: Agate
Lucky number: 8
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20 – Mar 20): Exciting opportunities at the career level may present themselves today. Your excellent communication skills will be invaluable in navigating these opportunities. Be assertive and confident, and don’t hesitate to negotiate for what you deserve.
Lucky colour: Pink
Lucky number: 7
Amara Ramdev