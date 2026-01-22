Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Railways okays Rs 4,100-crore suburban rail link to Bengaluru airport; deadline set to 2030

There will be four stations: BK Halli, KIADB Aerospace Park, Airport City and Airport Terminal.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 20:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 20:18 IST
India NewsRailwaysBengaluruAirport

Follow us on :

Follow Us