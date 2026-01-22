News in Pics | January 23, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Operation Sindoor themed tableaux on display during a press preview before the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi. Reuters
A priest performs 'aarti' during the second anniversary of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Diwas, at Atreyee riverbanks in Balurghat, West Bengal. PTI
An artist performs Mayilattam, a folk dance, during an event to promote Kerala tourism, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.PTI
Basel's Dominik Schmid receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the warm up before the match. Reuters
Published 22 January 2026, 20:02 IST