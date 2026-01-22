Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | January 23, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 20:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Operation Sindoor themed tableaux on display during a press preview before the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi. Reuters

Operation Sindoor themed tableaux on display during a press preview before the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi. Reuters

A priest performs 'aarti' during the second anniversary of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Diwas, at Atreyee riverbanks in Balurghat, West Bengal. PTI

A priest performs 'aarti' during the second anniversary of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Diwas, at Atreyee riverbanks in Balurghat, West Bengal. PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
An artist performs Mayilattam, a folk dance, during an event to promote Kerala tourism, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.PTI

An artist performs Mayilattam, a folk dance, during an event to promote Kerala tourism, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.PTI

Basel's Dominik Schmid receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the warm up before the match. Reuters

Basel's Dominik Schmid receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the warm up before the match. Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 20:02 IST
India NewsWorld news

Follow us on :

Follow Us