Today's Horoscope – January 7, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 January 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
You’re embarking on exciting journeys that promise to open new doors for you. Your life is becoming less predictable, and that's a good thing. Expect thrilling developments in your love life and romance. It seems like there aren't enough hours in the day for all you want to do.
Colour: Ivory Number: 4
April 21 - May 21
Trust your intuition today, but be sure to express your concerns calmly and directly to those who need to hear them. It's a perfect day to socialize with people you want to impress.
Colour: Cream Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Mars might make you a bit edgy, and you may feel like your cash flow is restricted. To navigate these frustrating circumstances, stay focused on your priorities and maintain a steady course.
Colour: Magenta Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Focus on building your social network. Articulate your thoughts confidently and explore hobbies that could bring in a steady income.
Colour: Pink Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
You might find yourself in a confrontational mood with colleagues today. Seek guidance from a mature individual. Avoid manipulating emotional situations to prevent alienation. Be open-minded toward new acquaintances.
Colour: Wine Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
New projects are set to take off, making it a good day for special purchases. Despite a hectic schedule, consider taking care of your health and invest in furthering your knowledge through courses and seminars.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Relationship stress requires your attention. Communication between you and your partner has to be better, and try avoid it becoming confrontational or ending in squabbles. Address past issues for a healthier future.
Colour: Coffee Number: 5
October 23 - November 21
Stay resilient against co-workers' comments and avoid financial risks. Take an honest look at your motives to avoid self-deception.
Colour: Plum Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Romantic prospects may arise from group activities, but be cautious of a concerned friend at work. Stay alert as someone might be withholding important information.
Colour: Jade Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
A day when you could make important insights. Siblings prove supportive. Withdrawing from a sensitive situation is not healthy. You need to communicate more to friends and colleagues.
Colour: Opal Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
A friend could be a secret admirer as well. If you stop blowing your own trumpet, it becomes evident. Your analytical skills and logical approach are not going to help in matters of the heart.
Colour: Jade Number: 7
February 20 - March 20
Holiday plans need working out, while an old foe turns friend. Shopping proves therapeutic! There is a valid reason for everything that happens today although it may not become clear for quite some time.
Colour: Orange Number: 5
Amara Ramdev