<p>Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI) The Makkal Needhi Maiam led by actor-politician Kamal Haasan has approached the Election Commission for the allotment of a common symbol from a preferred list of 10 symbols for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, the party said on Tuesday.</p><p>A delegation from Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) met Election Commission officials and submitted the application at the poll panel's office in New Delhi, a party release said.</p><p>"Makkal Needhi Maiam today applied to the Election Commission of India seeking the allotment of a common symbol from a preferred list of 10 symbols for its candidates contesting the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections," the statement said.</p><p>MNM is an ally of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.</p><p>For the 2021 Assembly elections, the Election Commission had allotted the party the 'battery torch' symbol.</p>