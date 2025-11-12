<p>On Monday evening, a powerful car explosion tore through the heart of Delhi’s historic Chandni Chowk area, right beside the iconic Red Fort.</p><p>The usually bustling market lanes were left empty and silent the next morning, as forensic teams and armed security took over the scene.</p><p>According to officials, the car - identified as a Hyundai i20 - was parked near the intersection for hours before it exploded, triggering instant chaos and destruction. The Delhi Police has invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) amid reports of possible terror links.</p><p>In this on-site report, we take you through the deserted streets, witness accounts, and the investigation underway. Thirteen people have lost their lives and several others are injured, with four in critical condition at LNJP Hospital.</p><p>Watch this full report for the latest updates on the Chandni Chowk blast, the government’s response, and what this means for Delhi’s security going forward.</p>