Today's Horoscope – November 24, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 November 2025, 18:34 IST
March 21 - April 20
Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable.
Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 4
April 21 - May 21
Unexpected events and breaking free of confining situations and relationships possible. Events today give you the chance to show how much you’ve matured. Impatience will be your worst enemy today.
Lucky colour: Green Lucky number: 1
May 22 - June 21
The time has come to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Making a list of your priorities will put things in focus. It might be time to shake a leg and do a personal makeover.
Lucky colour: Lilac Lucky number: 7
June 22 - July 22
Your boundless energy and stamina keep the day going, but at times you need to step back and listen. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive.
Lucky colour: Peach Lucky number: 9
July 23 - August 21
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Participating in an event or activity today brings dividends, and do keep a lookout for someone special.
Lucky colour: Red Lucky number: 5
August 22 - September 23
You get the chance to express your feelings today. Home, domestic projects, children and interaction with women are emphasised. Relationships take a different meaning, as your perspective also changes.
Lucky colour: Amber Lucky number: 3
September 23 - October 22
Getting through to other people is a special challenge now. An improved attitude will help make your present situation much easier. You may be called upon to show leadership for others.
Lucky colour: Plum Lucky number: 2
October 23 - November 21
You will let your hair down today and have a swirl, but make sure that your work is done. Stress-related illnesses may crop up. Creative work would be rewarded well.
Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 8
November 22 - December 21
You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. Let down your defenses, as romance beckons.
Lucky colour: Magenta Lucky number: 6
December 23 - January 20
Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.
Lucky colour: Grey Lucky number: 9
January 21 - February 19
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 7
February 20 - March 20
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation.
Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 2
Amara Ramdev