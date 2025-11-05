<p>Bengaluru: The 9th Kadalekai Parishe in Malleswaram, to be held from November 8 to 10 near the Kadu Malleswara Temple, will be completely plastic-free this year.</p>.<p>The annual fair, organised by Kadu Malleswara Geleyara Balaga, will be inaugurated by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.</p>.<p>The organisers are setting up over 400 stalls for farmers and street vendors free of cost. To promote eco-friendly practices, the association will collect plastic bags from vendors and customers and replace them with newspaper or cloth bags.</p>.Bengaluru tunnel road project redesigned, three Mehkri Circle ramps dropped, new Malleswaram exit added.<p>“We, along with our partners, have prepared around 1.4 lakh paper and newspaper bags for both vendors and consumers. Volunteers have been advised to raise awareness about avoiding plastic,” said BK Shivaram, president of Kadu Malleswara Geleyara Balaga.</p>.<p>A vending machine will also be installed to collect used plastic bottles — anyone depositing two bottles can get either a bag or one rupee in return, Shivaram added.</p>.<p>The Parishe will feature cultural events, including the 225th edition of Hunnime Haadu, a music programme, on November 10. The concert will feature a joint performance by percussionist Karthik Mani and German-based musician Magnus Dovner.</p>.<p>E-toilets and ambulances will also be available throughout the three-day event.</p>