Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Malleswaram’s Kadalekai Parishe to go plastic-free this year

The annual fair, organised by Kadu Malleswara Geleyara Balaga, will be inaugurated by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 21:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 21:14 IST
India NewsBengaluruplasticKendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Malleswaram

Follow us on :

Follow Us