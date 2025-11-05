<p>Bengaluru: An advocate from Patna, Bihar, on Tuesday thanked the Bengaluru city police after a local court convicted two men for murdering his 26-year-old son.</p>.<p>Kaushalendra Pandey, the victim’s father, said the verdict was delivered on his son’s birthday. “The court sentenced both accused to rigorous life imprisonment and fined them Rs 10,000 each. I thank the judiciary and Bengaluru police for delivering justice,” he said.</p>.<p>Siddarth K Pandey, an MBA graduate who owned a hotel in JP Nagar, was murdered in the early hours of June 26, 2018, within the MICO Layout police station limits. Siddarth and his friends were heading towards Electronics City and had stopped their car to wait for the others following on a bike.</p>.Bengaluru Police arrest 10 people for submitting currency notes with altered serial numbers to RBI.<p>While he went to attend nature’s call by the roadside, two men on a two-wheeler brushed past him with the bike’s mirror. When Siddarth told them in Hindi to “look ahead and ride”, they took offence, abused him, and attacked him with a blunt weapon before fleeing. He succumbed to his injuries four days later.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint, MICO Layout police arrested Girish (21), and Mahesh (19). Investigating officer RM Ajay conducted a detailed probe and filed the charge sheet before the Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, which convicted the duo.</p>