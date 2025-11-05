<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru will host a two-day national conference on the reuse of treated wastewater on Thursday and Friday.</p>.<p>The workshop, convened by NITI Aayog in partnership with the Government of Karnataka and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), will bring together senior officials, policy experts, and industry leaders from across the country.</p>.<p>The conference aims to develop a national strategy for sustainable water reuse.</p>.BWSSB becomes first Indian utility to join global Smart Water Networks Forum.<p>BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said the event seeks to chart a comprehensive roadmap to make wastewater reuse an integral part of India’s water security framework.</p>.<p>“Bengaluru is being showcased as a national model for circular water management, with 90% of treated sewage reused for lake rejuvenation, urban landscaping, and industrial purposes. The city has turned wastewater into an asset that enhances sustainability and resilience,” he said.</p>.<p>As part of the conference, delegates will visit two BWSSB projects — the Cubbon Park STP, which supplies tertiary-treated water to the Vidhana Soudha and nearby government offices, and the KC Valley STP, which channels treated water to replenish tanks and groundwater in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.</p>