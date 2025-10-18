Today's Horoscope – October 18, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 October 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
You can make excellent career moves if you are open to the opportunities that exist. Avoid confrontations with authority figures. Expect delays in communications and travel.
Colour: Grey Number: 3
April 21 - May 21
You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel, write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected. A friend may turn against you, so watch your words and be sure to return favours.
Colour: White Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
A platonic friendship turns into something more, taking you by surprise. Enjoy. Today you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears and obsessions.
Colour: Bronze Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don’t let anyone take you for granted.
Colour: Velvet-black Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Mixing business and pleasure isn’t favoured today. Hyperactivity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you’ve been working on for a long time concludes successfully.
Colour: Blue Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
A good day to do a good turn. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects. You need to look around and see all the positive things in your life rather than just the negative.
Colour: Yellow Number: 3
September 23 - October 22
Time for a big windfall or financial gain. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. A new phase begins. You are feeling sentimental and romantic.
Colour: Indigo Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Domestic matters are highlighted today, and a line of communication needs to be kept open between you and your partner. Finances still budgetary.
Colour: Purple Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
You may spend a lot of time with children and they give you a lot of joy. A travel plan begins to take shape. Leisure activities are heightened.
Colour: Topaz Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
A time to develop a better perspective and to work on a relationship which you feel is being threatened by negligence. Romantic ties and financial status develop through overseas contacts.
Colour: Brown Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved. Your affairs are kept secret. You may feel resentful and antagonistic towards those you feel are restricting your individuality.
Colour: Mustard Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass.
Colour: Lavender Number: 8
Amara Ramdev