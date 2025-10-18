<p>Bengaluru: The Institute of Nephro-Urology (INU) has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).</p><p>Established in 2007 on the Victoria Hospital campus, the institute exclusively treats nephrology and urology cases.</p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah handed over the accreditation certificate to INU Director Dr M Shivalingaiah on Thursday.</p>.IIM Bangalore to launch two new BSc programmes in Economics and Data Science from 2026-27.<p>Commending the achievement, Siddaramaiah said, “Our government is actively promoting initiatives and partnerships that elevate healthcare standards, making advanced and affordable treatment accessible to every citizen.”</p><p>Dr Shivalingaiah said, “It assures our patients in both Bengaluru and Mysuru that they are receiving care that meets the most stringent national standards.”</p>.<p>The Mysuru unit of INU is located on the KR Hospital campus.</p>