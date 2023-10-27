Today's Horoscope – October 27, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 26 October 2023, 18:33 IST
Aries
Your intuition is sharp- trust your gut and sift through reality versus illusion. Misinterpreting others' intentions can lead to confusion. Stay grounded. Your energy is potent; use it wisely. Lucky Number: 7. Lucky Colour: Emerald
26 October 2023, 18:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
Socialize and embrace change, engage with creative minds, but be patient at home. Family tensions might test your calm. Focus on understanding; patience will mend frayed bonds. Lucky Number: 3. Lucky Colour: Tan
26 October 2023, 18:33 IST
Gemini
Be discerning. Blindly following advice might lead astray. If it seems too good, it probably is. Trust your judgment. Stay grounded in reality amidst enticing offers. Lucky Number: 2. Lucky Colour: Amber
26 October 2023, 18:33 IST
Cancer
Re-evaluate relationships. Unrealistic expectations cloud reality. Your desires are closer than you think. Seek support and communicate openly. Trust the process; things will align. Lucky Number: 6. Lucky Colour: Bronze
26 October 2023, 18:33 IST
Leo
Confidence radiates. Decisions sit well; judgment holds no power. Embrace your energy, innovation, and memory. Trust your abilities; success follows. Lucky Number: 5. Lucky Colour: Lavender
26 October 2023, 18:33 IST
Virgo
Energy surges. Efforts bear fruit; contracts align. Swim with the current; success flows effortlessly. Seize opportunities; your diligence pays off. Lucky Number: 8. Lucky Colour: Indigo
26 October 2023, 18:33 IST
Libra
Be cautious - trust cautiously; not all are sincere. Energy fuels job prospects. New ventures flourish; focus on career growth. Stay vigilant; success rewards the watchful. Lucky Number: 4. Lucky Colour: Gold