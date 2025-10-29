Today's Horoscope – October 29, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 October 2025, 18:34 IST
March 21 - April 20
Today make contact with important people who could help you in business. Be tactful in your dealings - a little prevarication keeps the other guessing and gives you time to negotiate. Colour: Orange; Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
You will have original ideas, worth implementing. You will finally manage to solve a long-postponed financial issue. Cash flow good, and an unexpected cash bonus brightens up your week. Today is a good time for business. Colour: jade; Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
You will have to work hard and take your friends' support. Don’t believe everything you hear. Keep an open mind. Your attention span seems to be reducing, so stay more focussed. Significant-other still is elusive. Colour: Pink; Colour: 5
June 22 - July 22
You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. Colour: Blue; Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
You are upset that those living with you aren't pulling their weight. Avoid indulging in unnecessary arguments, and see what can be achieved without being angry about it. Turn things around, make sure that they do their share. Colour: Ash; Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
At work you are given a new assignment, but lay down the ground rules before you take it up. Otherwise, you will end up doing everything, and that will leave you feeling frustrated and angry. Define your boundaries and work within them. You tend to pamper your loved ones too much, pandering to them. Take a break! colour: mango; Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Scandal-mongering goes on in a big way, but don’t contribute to it. Repercussions can be big, and you will end up as the scapegoat. Problems with large corporations or institutions are apparent. Colour: Opal; Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
You are fast and raring to go, but today you have to play by ear and take it as it comes. You are high on the popularity stakes at work, so just enjoy all the attention. Colour: Apricot; Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
A day that is demanding and positive, but your serene approach to matters eases the strain around, and wins you support. Anything that occurs now will be solid and of lasting nature. Colour: Ivory; Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
Try not to be overly emotional today. You are thinking from your heart rather than your head, and so unable to being objective in your decisions. Remember you need a clear head to reach the winning post. Colour: Silver; Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
Don't let your partner put demands on you. Ideas may sound good, but be careful if people are just looking for handouts. Too much work and no play will not only result in fatigue and frustration but also loneliness, too. Colour: olive-green; Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
Be careful that someone is not telling you tales and leading you down the garden path. This is a great day for a family outing or get-together. Family ties get strengthened. Children give joy. Colour: Blue-green; Number: 2
Amara Ramdev