<p>The Azim Premji University’s fourth edition of the climate festival has set sail with a focus on the ecology and livelihoods shaped by India’s coasts and oceans. </p>.<p>The festival, titled 'Coasts and Oceans of Life', will conclude on November 8.</p>.<p>Blending research, art and tradition, the event seeks to highlight the challenges confronting marine ecosystems.</p>.<p>"Our climate festivals are designed to bring the science of climate change to young children. Each year, we choose a landscape that connects ecology, community and culture. Through art, dialogue and student research, we hope visitors will experience how deeply the oceans shape every aspect of our lives — and why their conservation is not merely critical for our planet, but our very survival,” said Dr Harini Nagendra, Director of the School of Climate Change and Sustainability at the university.</p>.<p>In addition to research exhibits on marine biodiversity and climate change, the festival features immersive installations, storytelling sessions, film screenings, and workshops led by scientists, artists, educators, and community practitioners.</p>