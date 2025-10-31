Today's Horoscope – October 31, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 30 October 2025, 18:36 IST
March 21 - April 20
An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but you are charming and persuasive and will help soothe matters. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues. Colour: Tan; Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So, it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. Colour: garnet ; Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. Your energetic nature and ability t initiate projects will add to your popularity today. Colour: Amethyst; Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
A quick romance could end abruptly if you are not willing to make a go of it. You are not impulsive or flirty, and you cannot fathom the intentions of the other person who seems very flighty. Well, come easy, go easy. Colour: Mauve; Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Be on your best behaviour. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. Colour: Brown; Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Educational pursuits will also serve as well-rewarding hobbies for you. Studying will open up new horizons for you and help relieve stress as well. Children take up a lot of your time today. colour: mango; Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. Colour: Vanilla; Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
A romantic infatuation from your past may surface. You may have major blow-ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Colour: Coffee-brown; Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
You will be uncertain of your feelings You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Colour: Pink; Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Colour: burgundy; Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Colour: linen; Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Colour: Red; Number: 6
Amara Ramdev