Today's Horoscope – October 7, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 October 2025, 18:34 IST
Aries
Today, your fiery spirit will pave the way for innovative ideas at work, making an impression on superiors. Reconnect with an old colleague; their insights might be beneficial. Prioritize self-care by taking a brisk walk or engaging in a hobby.
Lucky colour: Red Lucky number: 6
Taurus
Nature beckons you, and a quiet moment amidst greenery will rejuvenate your spirit. On the financial front, diligent research could spotlight an investment opportunity. An old family story shared at dinner will stir nostalgia and warmth.
Lucky colour: Green Lucky number: 2
Gemini
Words flow effortlessly today, making it an opportune time for presentations or initiating discussions. An unexpected conversation could sow the seeds for a future collaboration. Delve into a book or documentary tonight; it promises new perspectives.
Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 4
Cancer
An unexpected opportunity may present itself today, one that challenges your usual perspective. A new hobby or interest could become a refreshing outlet for you. Engage in deep conversations; they’ll be more revealing than you expect.
Lucky colour: Teal Lucky number: 3
Leo
A moment of introspection will reveal more about your desires and goals. A random act of kindness from someone might surprise you, hinting at deeper connections. Venturing out of your comfort zone today will bring unexpected rewards.
Lucky colour: Gold Lucky number: 8
Virgo
An old book or message will spark a new line of thought. Today favours collaboration; pooling resources with someone will lead to shared success. A chance encounter in the evening might lead to an enlightening discussion.
Lucky colour: Sage Lucky number: 6
Libra
Today favours negotiation and diplomatic dialogue. Your emotional intelligence will be your strongest asset in resolving conflicts. Creative solutions will ease workplace tensions.
Lucky colour: Moonlight Silver Lucky number: 9
Scorpio
Your analytical skills will come in handy when deciphering complex issues. Romantic aspirations could take an intriguing turn, rewarding emotional investment. Exercise caution in legal matters.
Lucky colour: Gold Lucky number: 7
Sagittarius
Your adventurous spirit is beckoning. A surprising interaction may open a new path for personal growth. Be wary of being overly optimistic in financial dealings.
Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 1
Capricorn
Domestic matters may demand your attention. Taking a break from family issues could provide you with new solutions. Keep an eye out for invitations to special events.
Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 4
Aquarius
With so much sorted out in your life recently, it’s time to have fun with friends and accept new social opportunities. Avoid confrontations with emotional friends and consider splurging on a special gift today.
Lucky colour: Tan Lucky number: 2
Pisces
Cancelled travel plans may lead to better opportunities you’ve never considered. Communication could slow down with your ruling planet in an unfavourable position, so it’s crucial to maintain open communication with a loved one.
Lucky colour: Olive Lucky number: 6
Amara Ramdev