Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CEC Gyanesh Kumar ducks questions on 'illegal migrants' number

At a press conference to announce the schedule for Bihar Assembly elections, three journalists had sought the statistics, but Kumar did not respond to it directly.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 14:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 14:06 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsChief Election CommissionerBihar AssemblyBihar Assembly Elections 2025Gyanesh Kumarspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us