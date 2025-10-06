Menu
Zubeen Garg death case: Singapore-based NRIs not willing to come, says Assam CM

The SIT had send notices to the Singapore based NRIs through the diplomatic channels asking them to appear on or before October 6.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 13:29 IST
Published 06 October 2025, 13:29 IST
