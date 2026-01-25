News in Pics | January 25, 2026: Best photos from around the world

The crescent moon appears over the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
A resident walks past a crater that appeared during Russian overnight drone and missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
The Aurora Borealis, also known as the "northern lights", illuminates the sky over the statue of Hans Egede in Nuuk, Greenland.
A firefighter carries a cat found inside an apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Indian Army personnel take part in an exercise ahead of the 77th Republic Day, near Line of Control (LoC), on the outskirts of Jammu.
An aerial view of snow-covered houses and hills after fresh snowfall, in Shimla.
