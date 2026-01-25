Menu
News in Pics | January 25, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 22:40 IST
The crescent moon appears over the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A resident walks past a crater that appeared during Russian overnight drone and missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the "northern lights", illuminates the sky over the statue of Hans Egede in Nuuk, Greenland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A firefighter carries a cat found inside an apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian Army personnel take part in an exercise ahead of the 77th Republic Day, near Line of Control (LoC), on the outskirts of Jammu.

Credit: PTI Photo

An aerial view of snow-covered houses and hills after fresh snowfall, in Shimla.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 24 January 2026, 22:40 IST
