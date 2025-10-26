Pisces

February 20 - March 20

This is a dream-weaving week. You’re not just receiving messages in dreams—you’re shaping reality with them. Be mindful of what you focus on. A financial decision may feel risky—but the intuition behind it is strong. By Sunday, a healing moment may occur unexpectedly through art, water, or music. Advice: What you whisper to the universe now will echo for years.