Weekly Horoscope – October 26, 2025 to November 1: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 October 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
The fire turns inward—this is not withdrawal, but refinement. You may find yourself revisiting an old ambition with new maturity. Watch for signs near Wednesday—a synchronicity or coincidence holds real strategy. An invitation comes late in the week. Accept it, even if it feels out of sync.
Advice: You’re not starting over. You’re starting wiser.
April 21 - May 21
An emotional harvest arrives. What you planted emotionally in the past—whether kind words or silent prayers—now begins to bloom. Family dynamics soften, and a conversation that once felt impossible now feels inevitable and healing. Your finances benefit from a second look at forgotten dues or assets.
Advice: What you love quietly grows faithfully.
May 22 - June 21
his week bends time. A message or memory from long ago returns with new relevance. You may find yourself becoming the advisor you once sought. Honour the full circle. A networking moment midweek could open a long-term door—but only if you’re truly listening.
Advice: Don’t speak to impress. Speak to connect.
June 22 - July 22
Your domestic world rearranges—either physically or emotionally. An unexpected change in plans may bring relief rather than stress. Something you resisted doing for months now becomes effortless. Accept that evolution is happening. Let a meal, a scent, or a childhood object guide healing.
Advice: Sacred doesn’t have to be serious—it can be soft.
July 23 - August 21
A leadership opportunity comes wrapped in humble fabric. Don’t miss it because it doesn’t sparkle. Midweek brings a chance to lift someone else—and in doing so, elevate yourself. Creative energies are best used for refining, not launching. A piece of music or film may shift your perspective entirely.
Advice: True kings serve more than they are served.
August 22 - September 23
This week calls for recalibration. A personal habit—perhaps around health, sleep, or time management—shows signs of imbalance. But instead of guilt, approach it with curiosity. Friday offers a chance to organise something more than your desk: your purpose. Let clarity emerge from the quiet.
Advice: Fix less. Flow more.
September 23 - October 22
Your birthday season brings unexpected wisdom—not from crowds, but from solitude. An aesthetic shift—a change in dress, hair, or space—revives your energy. Don’t fear shedding skin. You’re being prepared for a decision that requires your fullest self. By Sunday, a flirtation deepens—or dissolves. Either is divine.
Advice: Transformation doesn’t always announce itself.
October 23 - November 21
A truth you’ve suspected reveals itself—but it doesn’t shock you. It steadies you. This week, let silence be your superpower. Financial clarity emerges with some tough questions. Ask them. Friday may bring a test of emotional boundaries—honor your no.
Advice: Trust isn’t a gift. It’s a reflection of your own self-worth.
November 22 - December 21
Adventure rises again—though this time it’s philosophical. A belief you’ve outgrown needs retiring. Midweek, a teacher or author shakes your perspective. Career progress is not blocked—it’s just gestating. A distant connection suddenly becomes central.
Advice: Even wild horses rest before the next gallop.
December 23 - January 20
This week feels like a slow climb—but each step is sacred. You’re rebuilding a foundation, brick by karmic brick. A professional task, done well now, will lead to surprising recognition in November. Don’t take shortcuts. A friend’s hidden burden surfaces—support without taking over.
Advice: Legacy is built in the unseen moments.
January 21 - February 19
Innovation meets nostalgia. An old idea, when revisited through your evolved lens, suddenly clicks. Document everything this week—it’s golden. A surprising social moment may bring closure or reconnection. Don’t dismiss those who return. Everyone evolves.
Advice: Progress honours the past—but doesn’t live there.
February 20 - March 20
This is a dream-weaving week. You’re not just receiving messages in dreams—you’re shaping reality with them. Be mindful of what you focus on. A financial decision may feel risky—but the intuition behind it is strong. By Sunday, a healing moment may occur unexpectedly through art, water, or music.
Advice: What you whisper to the universe now will echo for years.
Guruji Shrii Arnav