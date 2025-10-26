<p>Vintage architecture, picturesque canals, slender canal houses, world-class museums, lively streets, trendy boutiques, and cosy cafes make Amsterdam one of the most frequented cities in the world. The old-world charm of Amsterdam enchants, and its liberal attitude captivates visitors.</p>.<p>Amsterdam rings in its 750th birthday on October 27, marking the end of a year-long jubilee celebration. Through the year, the city has worn a festive look, adorned with colourful ‘750’ marked on flags and banners everywhere. ‘Amsterdam Forever’ is the theme that resonates with residents and visitors, highlighting the city’s glorious past and promising a better future.</p>.<p><strong>On the banks of the Amstel</strong></p>.<p>In 1275, a small settlement, ‘Amstelledamme’, originated at the mouth of the river, Amstel, near the village of Ouderkerk aan de Amstel in the Netherlands. The name, which referred to the dam on the river, kept the land dry. When Count Floris V of Holland granted the inhabitants the right to transport goods free of tolls, ‘Amstelledamme’ (Amsterdam) was officially recognised for the first time on October 27.</p>.<p>The fishing village became a significant trading hub. In the 17th century, the Dutch Golden Age brought immense prosperity and global power to Amsterdam. It led to a boom in trade and finance, art and culture, architecture, science and innovation in shipbuilding, and its historical liberal policies attracted merchants and migrants. Most visitors embark at the Amsterdam Centraal Station, the first transit point to explore Amsterdam and are wowed by its majestic Gothic architecture. Built in 1889 and designed by architect Pierre Cuypers, it symbolises the Golden Age’s industrial progress. The exterior boasts intricate details and sculptures.</p>.<p><strong>Walk the Damrak street</strong></p>.<p>You can easily walk to the Damrak street from where to see the 17th-century rows of elegant, slender canal houses with quirky features along the canals. To see the row of canal houses, designated a UNESCO World Heritage site, you visit the ‘Golden Bend’ in the Herengracht neighbourhood.</p>.<p>You can see inside the Bartolotti house, a grand canal house in red bricks.</p>.<p>You can take a boat ride in the world-famous canals of Amsterdam, passing under the artistic bridges, adorned with flowers and bicycles leaning on their rails. Watching the streets and architectural beauty is akin to being in an open-air museum. After the boat ride, soak in the lively vibe of Dam Square, milling with tourists. You may see street performers or an event taking place. The 15th-century Royal Palace and the Nieuwe Kerk church are historic attractions, and the National Monument, a white obelisk structure, is dedicated to the soldiers of World War II. </p>.<p><strong>A city of many museums</strong></p>.<p>You can’t leave Amsterdam without visiting one of its 50-plus museums, which may hold some surprises. Then there’s the quirky Kattenkabinet, museum of cats, the Pianola Museum, where pianos play with little assistance, and the Anne Frank House, which could be a poignant experience. The city’s green credentials extend to the vast sustainable green biodiversity hotspot atop the NEMO Science Museum roof.</p>.<p>For art lovers, Amsterdam’s three largest museums, Rijksmuseum, Van Gogh and Stedelijk, are a must-visit in Museumplein.</p>.<p>The ‘Gothic and Renaissance style’ architecture of the 19th-century Rijksmuseum is as amazing as the 8,000 art and artefacts it houses. The Dutch Golden Age masterpieces like Rembrandt’s ‘The Night Watch’, Johannes Vermeer’s ‘The Milkmaid’, and Van Gogh’s self-portraits are captivating. Nearby, the Van Gogh Museum stands out with its revamped foyer of asymmetrical elliptical form in glass. Inside his paintings of landscapes and self-portraits, and his life story of struggles and hope, move art lovers.</p>.<p>Next door, the Stedelijk Museum impresses with its contemporary art collection. Though renovated, the original Dutch Neo-Renaissance building with a grand staircase is intact. From Museumplein, you can walk down to Amsterdam’s largest park, Vondelpark, a green space for walking, cycling, skating and picnicking.</p>.<p><strong>And then, there’s the nightlife...</strong></p>.<p>Many tourists flock to Amsterdam for its bustling nightlife, pub crawling and partying scene. Leidseplein is a lively square, a hub of culture and nightlife, with the famous Holland Casino. If you visit De Wallen, be cautious of the Red Light area and the coffeeshops, where cannabis is available freely. Remember, the entire area is under video surveillance. Be respectful of the neighbourhood.</p>.<p>Amsterdam also embraces the LGBTQ+ communities, as evidenced by the annual Pride Parade, a grand celebration on its canals. This reflects the importance of liberty and freedom in Dutch society. If you are not seeking nightlife, but some fun and food, walk through Jordaan Street and the Nine Streets (De 9 Straatjes). These have cafes, boutique hotels, art galleries, and speciality shops.</p>.<p><strong>Say cheese</strong></p>.<p>For street food, visit the Foodhallen (an indoor food court) and the Albert Cuyp market. Try Dutch delicacies, such as bitterballen, stroopwafels, and herring. The 750th year marks the comeback of the city’s authentic ‘Amsterdammer cheese’.</p>.<p>Unique to Amsterdam is its food chain FEBO, where you get hot snacks from vending machines. The brown bars, named after their dark wooden interiors, but cosy atmosphere and the world-famous Heineken brewery are typically Dutch experiences to have drinks. </p>.<p>A fast-emerging neighbourhood to hang out in for modern art, a dining scene, and nightlife is Amsterdam Noord, known for its cutting-edge architecture. The A’dam tower with observation deck, the STRAAT museum of street art and graffiti, the Nxt museum of new media art and the futuristic design of the ‘Eye Film museum’ attract visitors.</p>.<p><strong>How to reach</strong></p>.<p>Schiphol Airport has direct flights from India.</p>.<p>Amsterdam Centraal Station is well-connected to cities across Europe.</p>.<p><strong>When to visit</strong></p>.<p>Spring, summer and autumn seasons.</p>.<p><strong>Getting around</strong></p>.<p>I amsterdam City Card offers access to museums and transport, a canal cruise and bicycle rental.</p>.<p>The GVB (Gemeente Vervoerbedrijf) card gives access to the city's metro, tram, bus, and ferry services.</p>.<p>The Canal Cruise Ticket offers the most flexible and convenient way to get on a canal cruise along the historical Amsterdam waterways.</p>.<p><strong>Where to stay</strong></p>.<p>ClinkNoord hostel is located in a 1920s Art Deco building.</p>.<p>The chain of Mercure, Novotel, Ibis or NH hotels.</p>.<p>Conscious hotel, where the ethos is about being sustainable and eco-friendly.</p>