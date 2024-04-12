Buckle up & do it correctly: Experts stress importance of seat belts

“After a crash, the vehicle stops suddenly but our bodies remain in motion because of inertia. Seat belts act as a restraint, holding our bodies in place. This prevents our bodies from moving forward and crashing into the dashboard, flying out of the car, or colliding sideways. A seat belt is a key safety device but should not be seen as a singular factor in saving lives. Secondary systems like airbags and headrests play their part too,” he says.

But seat belts are effective only when worn correctly, says Sandhu.

R Lakshmanan from Chennai concurs. He worked in the production unit of an automobile firm in the US for six years. “It’s not uncommon to see people wearing the seat belt too close to the neck or under the arm, or buckling it on the stomach when it should be lower on your hip,” he shares.

Balasubramanian says Indian cars are fitted with three-point seat belts.

As the vehicle decelerates, both cross and lap belts become taut and restrain the occupant in place. In most models, the rear middle seat occupants have only the lap belt.

Sandhu says stringent enforcement is needed. “Parts of Chandigarh that are monitored by CCTV cameras see lesser seat belt violations because people don’t want to be penalised,” he says.