<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> on Monday passed The Indian Ports Bill, 2025, which aims to modernise port laws, boost ease of doing business, and strengthen India's maritime ambitions.</p>.<p>The Indian Ports Bill, 2025, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 12, was introduced in the Upper House on Monday amid noisy protests by the Opposition.<br></p>.<p>Opposition MPs later staged a walkout demanding a discussion on the electoral rolls revision in Bihar.</p>.<p>Union Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the proposed legislation would impart discipline for the operation of ports, sustainable practices, and ensure that the central and state governments can come together to operate in the space.</p>.<p>The Bill replaces the outdated provisions of the Indian Ports Act, 1908, with modern and contemporary regulations.</p>.<p>Referring to the Opposition, who had staged a walkout, Sonowal said Congress and their alliance at least should "develop a sense of respect to the nation because they are also citizens of the country."</p>.<p>The Bill aims to establish and empower State Maritime Boards for effective management of ports other than major ports, besides the establishment of the Maritime State Development Council for fostering structured growth and development of the port sector, he said.</p>.<p>Additionally, the Bill addresses the management of pollution, disasters, emergencies, security, safety, navigation, and data at ports; it guarantees adherence to India's commitments under international agreements to which it is a party; it takes action to conserve ports.</p>