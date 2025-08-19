Menu
Parliament passes Indian Ports Bill

The Bill replaces the outdated provisions of the Indian Ports Act, 1908, with modern and contemporary regulations.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 21:34 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 21:34 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaBill

