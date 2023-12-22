Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live streams: how to watch Joshua fight, AJ fight time in US, Canada, NZ, Aus

The 'Day of Reckoning' event is finally here, with former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua taking on former title challenger Otto Wallin in the main event of a huge fight card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
34-year-old last stepped into the ring in August this year, defeating Robert Helenius by knockout in the seventh round. On the other hand, his opponent Otto Wallin defeated Murat Gassiev by a split decision in September 2023.
Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin
Anthony defeated twice as an amateur, but the third time will be a different situation as a professional. The victor is likely to face the winner of the Wilder vs. Parker fight, and the victor of that bout could end up taking on Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk to become the world champion.
In the co-main event, former WBO world champion Joseph Parker takes on the former WBC world title holder Deontay Wilder.
With Daniel Dubois, Dmitry Bivol, Filip Hrgovic, and other top names in action, the fight card is the biggest we've seen recently.
* Date: Saturday, December 23
* Start time: 4:00 pm UK / 11:00 am ET
* Joshua vs Wallin ringwalks (approx): 11:45 pm UK / 6:45 pm ET
These timings can change depending on the length of the undercard fights.
The highly anticipated fight will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The card will be available as a DAZN pay-per-view event in over 200 countries. The event can be purchased on or via the DAZN app and accessed on their Smart TVs, streaming sticks, laptop, tablets, mobiles, and game consoles.
Besides the above mentioned streaming options, you can choose 'FITEPASS' to watch the highly anticipated fight card in high-definition for only $19.99 without needing any VPN. Also, there are no hidden or automatic charges either.
DAZN monthly subscription is $24.99 a month, $224.99 a year. DAZN also provides an option for $19.99 monthly, but you will be committed to a 12-month contract. The event price is $39.99 in the United States.
In the United States, DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast, and many major smart TVs.
Much like in the United States, DAZN charges both a subscription fee and a PPV fee in Canada. DAZN is priced at CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 per year. The Joshua vs Wallin PPV price is set at CA$39.99.
DAZN subscribers can purchase the 'Day of Reckoning' event for £19.99 in the United Kingdom. The event can also be watched through TNT Sports Box Office via the DAZN app on Smart TVs, streaming sticks, tablets, laptops and game consoles, Virgin Media TV, Sky, and EE TV. You do not need to be a subscriber to buy this event.
DAZN is channel 429 on Sky (available for subscribers having an HD-enabled Sky box), and DAZN, TNT Sports Box Office is 490 via Virgin and 494 on Sky. EE TV customers can go to channel 495.
If you haven't subscribed to DAZN yet, you can join for £9.99 a month (which commits you to an entire year), for £19.99 a month, which you can cancel anytime, or for £99.99 for the year.
Fans in the Republic of Ireland can purchase via the DAZN app for £9.99 on a 12-month contract, £19.99 month-to-month, or £99.99 for a year. The PPV price costs £19.99 in Ireland, like in the United Kingdom.
They can also watch the action through TNT Sports Box Office via Sky at €29.99 or €34.99 (on the day).
The subscription costs AU$13.99 per month and AU$139.99 in Australia, with the PPV fee costing AU$32.47 (US$21.99 fee in the local currency).
In New Zealand, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99. The PPV fee costs NZ$35.07 (US$21.99 in the local currency).
Anthony Joshua Bio and Record
* Nationality: British
* Age: 34
* Nickname: AJ
* Height: 6' 6"
* Reach: 82"
* Stance: Orthodox
* Total fights: 29
* Record: 26-3 (23 KOs)
Joshua lost his WBA, WBO, and IBF world titles against Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021 and failed to recapture the belts in the rematch a year later. However, he got things back on track and now enters the ring seeking his third win of the year after beating Jermaine Franklin in April and Robert Helenius in August.
Joshua has been working with trainer Ben Davison ahead of this fight. On one side, this may prove positive; the pair has been together for only a few weeks, and it remains to be seen how the change results.
Otto Wallin Bio and Record:
* Nationality: Swedish
* Age: 32
* Nickname: All In
* Height: 6' 5.5"
* Reach: 78"
* Stance: Southpaw
* Total fights: 27
* Record: 26-1 (14 KOs)
Wallin lost a decision to Tyson Fury in September 2019, where he cut Fury over his right eye, which needed 47 stitches, and was close to winning. Wallin is unbeaten since then, winning six consecutive fights.
Swedish boxer last appeared in September when he defeated Murat Gassiev with a split decision after 12 brilliant rounds and became the WBA Inter-Continental champion.
Joshua vs Wallin: What has been said?
Wallin claimed it was the best possible time to take on Joshua.
"I think, one, he hasn't really looked the same, and I've gotten better," he said.
"So I've worked very hard over the years to get to this place, so I feel like I'm getting better all the time. And I'm not sure that he is."
Wallin also suggested the conversations around Joshua's future fights could be a distraction for his opponent.
"I think it's all good that other people are being mentioned," he said.
"I said that I don't have any pressure – I feel like he has a lot of pressure.
"He has to look good in this fight to go on and fight Wilder. He's probably very focused on me, but there's also other guys messing with him. So I think that's just good for me."
Meanwhile, Joshua said he is fully focused on his fight against Otto Wallin.
"People who are talking about 'I peaked' have never seen a peak.
"My first stop to getting to be three-time champion is putting in a demolishing against [Otto].
"I'm fully focused on this fight, I'm determined to win, and I'm determined to get back to my peak if that's what they want to call it."
With several titles on the line, former world champions collide on one of the deepest cards in modern boxing history. Below are some of the fights scheduled to take place on the undercard:
Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur live stream and preview
Six-time gold medalist Bivol (21-0) turned pro in 2014. He beat Felix Valera in 2016 for the interim WBA light heavyweight title and was elevated to full-time champion status next year.
In 2022, a Russian fighter defeated Canelo Alvarez to retain his title. He last appeared in the ring in November 2022 when he beat Gilberto Ramirez.
Two-time English National Championships silver medalist Arthur (23-1) turned pro in 2016. In 2019, he beat Emmanuel Anim for the Commonwealth light heavyweight title.
'King Arthur' lost to Anthony Yarde in 2021 but has won four since then. He last fought against Braian Suarez in September for a knockout win.
Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro live stream and preview
A 2011 World Junior Championships gold medalist, Opetaia (23-0) turned pro in 2015. He beat Mairis Briedis in 2022 for the IBF and Ring cruiserweight titles. Aussie boxer last appeared in the ring in September when he fought Jordan Thompson for a knockout win.
It's worth mentioning that IBF has stripped him of his cruiserweight title after the fighter went against the organization's requirements to fight the number one challenger. That said, he will face Ellis Zorro withholding only the Ring magazine belt.
Zorro (17-0) turned pro in 2017. He beat Hosea Burton in May to win the WBO European cruiserweight title. His last fight was a unanimous decision win in October against Luca D'Ortenzi.
Recent world title challenger Daniel Dubois will be in action as he enters the ring against Big Baby Jarrell Miller. In another fight, the fearsome Arslanbek Makhmudov will face the European champion Agit Kabayel.
* Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin - Heavyweight
* Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker - Heavyweight
* Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur - For Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title
* Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller - Heavyweight
* Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro - Cruiserweight
* Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark de Mori - Heavyweight
* Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel - For Kabayel's European heavyweight title
* Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa - Heavyweight