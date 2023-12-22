Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live streams: how to watch Joshua fight, AJ fight time in US, Canada, NZ, Aus

* Nationality: Swedish

* Age: 32

* Nickname: All In

* Height: 6' 5.5"

* Reach: 78"

* Stance: Southpaw

* Total fights: 27

* Record: 26-1 (14 KOs)

Wallin lost a decision to Tyson Fury in September 2019, where he cut Fury over his right eye, which needed 47 stitches, and was close to winning. Wallin is unbeaten since then, winning six consecutive fights.

Swedish boxer last appeared in September when he defeated Murat Gassiev with a split decision after 12 brilliant rounds and became the WBA Inter-Continental champion.

Joshua vs Wallin: What has been said?

Wallin claimed it was the best possible time to take on Joshua.

"I think, one, he hasn't really looked the same, and I've gotten better," he said.

"So I've worked very hard over the years to get to this place, so I feel like I'm getting better all the time. And I'm not sure that he is."

Wallin also suggested the conversations around Joshua's future fights could be a distraction for his opponent.

"I think it's all good that other people are being mentioned," he said.

"I said that I don't have any pressure – I feel like he has a lot of pressure.

"He has to look good in this fight to go on and fight Wilder. He's probably very focused on me, but there's also other guys messing with him. So I think that's just good for me."

Meanwhile, Joshua said he is fully focused on his fight against Otto Wallin.

"People who are talking about 'I peaked' have never seen a peak.

"My first stop to getting to be three-time champion is putting in a demolishing against [Otto].

"I'm fully focused on this fight, I'm determined to win, and I'm determined to get back to my peak if that's what they want to call it."

Joshua vs Wallin: Undercard Fights