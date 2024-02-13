Concorde Antares in North Bangalore; Sells 200 Apartments in 20 Days

Concorde, one of Bangalore city’s leading real estate developers has recently pre-launched Concorde Antares, a premium high-rise, lakeside residential precinct nestled in Vidyaranyapura, just off Yelahanka, a most preferred neighbourhood of North Bangalore. This premium development which is close to Peenya metro station and 15 minutes to National Highway 44 that connects East and North Bangalore and CBD and NH 75 that connects west Bangalore has witnessed a tremendous response with over 200 units being sold in just under 20 days. The development comprises 592 units of 2, 3 & 4 BHK apartments and duplex penthouses that are spread across 7 acres and located beside a pristine lake. The residential community has 5 towers with 16 floors each, boasting of over 60 amenities and an expansive 19,000 sq ft signature clubhouse – Evolve.

Concorde Antares optimises the ‘living experience’ that epitomises modern life with a community-oriented lifestyle. The project encompasses 81% open spaces, one of the largest offerings in the city. Concorde Antares is adorned with 25+ species of indigenous plants, offering uninterrupted views of the city skyline and lake landscapes that are facilitated by 7 ft bay windows, four tier security points enabling privacy, Alexa-enabled smart features, EV charging facility on request and a whole lot more.

“The initial stage of the product cycle is the opportune time to purchase as investors can benefit from price advantages and a variety of inventory options, especially when compared to the available supply in the micro-market. For example, in the pre-launch phase of Antares, investors and end users have already enjoyed a significant appreciation of 20% within just 20 days. Furthermore, Concorde homes boast of a notable strength during their pre-launches, guaranteeing returns of 30-35% by the culmination of the product cycle. This capital appreciation not only offsets the interest paid on loans but also results in additional savings for investors and end-users Concorde Antares has all the salient features of a Concorde project such as a customer-centric design approach, innovation-led philosophy, and quality-oriented construction that redefines what modern living spaces in Bengaluru should be. It is aimed at creating significant value for both customers and stakeholders. Concorde Antares also exemplifies the philosophy of SMART living in all our projects where SMART stands for: Sustainable Living, Modern Design, Amenities-Rich, Real Value & Tech Enabled features such as electrical control, lighting, and appliance management via ALEXA.” said Kranti Alladi, Head Sales & Marketing, Concorde.

This pristine residential precinct offers over 60 state-of-the-art outdoor and indoor amenities, bifurcated into four different zones: active and sports zones, which feature unique amenities such as a pickleball court, tennis court, basketball court, multi-purpose court, golf putting lawn, outdoor futsal and a cricket pitch; the recreational zone, offering distinctive features like a remote-control toy car track, yoga pavilion, pet’s park, multiple kids play area and a bio-pond; the leisure and community zone, providing decks around the lakeside, outdoor working pods, swimming pool with pool deck, a community hub with an amphitheatre, festive lawn, senior citizen interaction square, community farm, and a party deck.

Additionally, Concorde Antares features the company’s exclusive signature clubhouse, Evolve, spanning 19,000 sq ft and crafted to provide access to various hobbies, offering an array of sports and leisure amenities. Exclusive membership privileges accompany ownership benefits, ensuring that amenities are curated for every family member, including unique offerings such as a squash court, café, gym, co-working spaces, indoor badminton court, mini-theatre, indoor board games, table tennis room, billiards and more.

Other notable features of Concorde Antares include that every home is vastu compliant, thoughtfully planned to ensure the privacy of each residence, five-star specifications along elements of sustainability such as a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), rainwater harvesting for well and groundwater replenishment, naturally regenerating bio-ponds fostering micro-ecosystems, and the use of STP treated water for flushes to aid in water conservation. Concorde Antares stands as a testament to Concorde's commitment to crafting homes that adhere to modern lifestyles and are community-oriented.

To book a visit to Concorde Antares, Call: 782 995 9980