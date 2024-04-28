JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials
Daily
Weekly
Yearly
Today's Horoscope – April 28, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 April 2024, 18:49 IST
Aries
Property investments show promise. Embrace challenging situations to showcase your abilities. Social gatherings introduce you to insightful new acquaintances. Colour: Blue Number: 2
31 minutes ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
Utilise your inventiveness to find solutions and foster new connections. Avoid overreacting to unsettled atmospheres and confrontations. Keep calm and adaptable. Colour: Yellow Number: 3
31 minutes ago
Gemini
Tap into your mental energy to devise innovative solutions. Financial prospects are favourable. Break out of any rut by initiating change. Colour: White Number: 5
31 minutes ago
Cancer
Avoid impulsive decisions and self-deception in relationships. Prioritise rest for emotional balance amidst fluctuations. Colour: Lilac Number: 6
31 minutes ago
Leo
Maintain harmony between family and partners. Reflect on barriers hindering goal achievement. Colour: Apricot Number: 8
31 minutes ago
Virgo
Romantic opportunities abound, accompanied by potential financial gains. Confront self-doubt and embrace change. Colour: Tan Number: 9
31 minutes ago
Libra
Expect unexpected changes in close relationships. Avoid ultimatums and joint financial ventures. Seize opportunities actively. Colour: Orange Number: 7
31 minutes ago
Scorpio
Your unique approach attracts attention. Disregard minor criticisms and support older loved ones. Colour: Mustard Number: 1
31 minutes ago
Sagittarius
Navigate relationship uncertainties with openness. Embrace travel and creative pursuits for solace. Colour: Silver Number: 4
31 minutes ago
Capricorn
Cultivate trust in life's journey and focus on the present. Pay heed to intuitive insights. Colour: Violet Number: 8
31 minutes ago
Aquarius
Expect surprising encounters and trust your instincts. Brace for delays in communication and travel. Colour: Saffron Number: 3
31 minutes ago
Pisces
Overcome work challenges with attention to detail, leading to recognition. Celebrate successful project completions and reunite with old friends. Colour: Mango Number: 6
31 minutes ago
DH Web Desk
ADVERTISEMENT