Today's Horoscope – April 28, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 April 2024, 18:49 IST
Aries
Property investments show promise. Embrace challenging situations to showcase your abilities. Social gatherings introduce you to insightful new acquaintances.
Colour: Blue
Number: 2
Taurus
Utilise your inventiveness to find solutions and foster new connections. Avoid overreacting to unsettled atmospheres and confrontations. Keep calm and adaptable.
Colour: Yellow
Number: 3
Gemini
Tap into your mental energy to devise innovative solutions. Financial prospects are favourable. Break out of any rut by initiating change.
Colour: White
Number: 5
Cancer
Avoid impulsive decisions and self-deception in relationships. Prioritise rest for emotional balance amidst fluctuations.
Colour: Lilac
Number: 6
Leo
Maintain harmony between family and partners. Reflect on barriers hindering goal achievement.
Colour: Apricot
Number: 8
Virgo
Romantic opportunities abound, accompanied by potential financial gains. Confront self-doubt and embrace change.
Colour: Tan
Number: 9
Libra
Expect unexpected changes in close relationships. Avoid ultimatums and joint financial ventures. Seize opportunities actively.
Colour: Orange
Number: 7
Scorpio
Your unique approach attracts attention. Disregard minor criticisms and support older loved ones.
Colour: Mustard
Number: 1
Sagittarius
Navigate relationship uncertainties with openness. Embrace travel and creative pursuits for solace.
Colour: Silver
Number: 4
Capricorn
Cultivate trust in life's journey and focus on the present. Pay heed to intuitive insights.
Colour: Violet
Number: 8
Aquarius
Expect surprising encounters and trust your instincts. Brace for delays in communication and travel.
Colour: Saffron
Number: 3
Pisces
Overcome work challenges with attention to detail, leading to recognition. Celebrate successful project completions and reunite with old friends.
Colour: Mango
Number: 6
DH Web Desk