Exploring the City in Style: Hyundai Venue SUV for the Modern Explorer

The Hyundai Venue is not merely a car for transport; it's like expressing who you are. The exterior appearance received subtle yet significant updates, preserving its unique design from the previous model. The new grille, matching well with the larger Hyundai SUVs, makes the Venue look more powerful. The dark chrome finish on this grille also adds a touch of sophistication.

They changed the design of the lower bumper to make it look more sporty. Now, there is a larger skid plate that not only provides a stronger appearance to the SUV but also improves its function for driving in various terrains. Hyundai has installed LED projector headlights that emit a strong white light, which reveals their attention to both appearance and safety. However, upon closer inspection, while the indicators function properly, they might appear slightly out of place with the car's overall exterior design, which is typically very cohesive.

The Hyundai Venue on road price in Delhi begins at Rs. 8.90 lakhs. The price for the base petrol version starts at Rs. 8.90 lakhs, and the most expensive petrol model costs Rs. 15.77 lakhs. The highest-priced automatic model is available for Rs. 15.27 lakhs.