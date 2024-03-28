How Can You Get the Benefits of the PM Surya Ghar Scheme With Loom Solar?

In India, a 1-5 kW on-grid solar system for household usage can cost between ₹3.5-6 lakh without subsidies. A 5 kW solar system costs approximately ₹72,000-1.2 lakh per kW, totalling ₹3.5-6 lakh. A 1 kW solar system costs around ₹70,000-1,10,000, while a 2 kW system might cost between ₹140,000-1,80,000. The price covers installation, transportation, net metering, and other expenditures. An on-grid solar system can reduce your electricity bill by providing credit for the extra power you send to the grid. The exact amount of power generated depends on factors like sunlight and panel efficiency. Here it becomes important to loop in companies like Loom Solar to understand your home needs and get requisite help in installation.

The Rooftop Solar Scheme provides considerable subsidies to allow the installation of solar panels, making renewable energy options available to all families. These incentives are intended to offset the initial investment expenses, making solar adoption financially viable for a wide spectrum of users.