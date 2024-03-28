How Can You Get the Benefits of the PM Surya Ghar Scheme With Loom Solar?

The Rooftop Solar Scheme, also known as the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, is a flagship programme introduced by the Indian government to promote the use of solar energy systems by residential users. Under this programme, homeowners can install solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on their roofs to generate electricity for their own use, reducing their reliance on regular grid power.
How Much Would a Solar System Cost?
In India, a 1-5 kW on-grid solar system for household usage can cost between ₹3.5-6 lakh without subsidies. A 5 kW solar system costs approximately ₹72,000-1.2 lakh per kW, totalling ₹3.5-6 lakh. A 1 kW solar system costs around ₹70,000-1,10,000, while a 2 kW system might cost between ₹140,000-1,80,000. The price covers installation, transportation, net metering, and other expenditures. An on-grid solar system can reduce your electricity bill by providing credit for the extra power you send to the grid. The exact amount of power generated depends on factors like sunlight and panel efficiency. Here it becomes important to loop in companies like Loom Solar to understand your home needs and get requisite help in installation.
The Rooftop Solar Scheme provides considerable subsidies to allow the installation of solar panels, making renewable energy options available to all families. These incentives are intended to offset the initial investment expenses, making solar adoption financially viable for a wide spectrum of users.
How Much Subsidy is Provided on a 2kW Solar System?
The subsidy amount varies based on the capacity of the solar system installed. For households opting for additional capacity beyond 2 kW but up to 3 kW, the subsidy amount is Rs. 18,000 per kW. This incremental subsidy encourages consumers to consider larger solar setups, thereby maximizing energy generation potential.
How Much Subsidy is Provided on a 3kW Solar System?
For systems exceeding 3 kW in capacity, the total subsidy amount is capped at a maximum of Rs. 78,000. This upper limit ensures that even larger installations receive substantial financial support from the government, incentivizing the adoption of solar energy on a broader scale.
Recognizing the initial investment required for installing solar systems, the government has facilitated access to collateral-free, low-interest loan products for eligible consumers. Financial institutions offer loans at attractive rates, making solar energy adoption financially viable for households. Individuals can avail loans of up to Rs. 2 lakhs with an interest rate as low as 7%, making it an affordable investment in sustainable energy. Private companies like Loom Solar can guide you on getting the loan.
How does Loom Solar Help to Get Solar on Subsidy Scheme?
Solar panel installation and allied services are provided by Loom Solar. We have 17,000+ centers to serve you. You can easily reach out to us with your requirements, queries and concerns and we will try our best to help you. Also, Loom Solar is one of the few solar companies to keep up with the ever-evolving technical landscape. This allows us to bring to you the best service. Our servicing team works round the clock to ensure none of your concerns go unaddressed. Also, upon getting solar panel installed with Loom Solar, you will be entitled to a life time of quality service.
Conclusion
Once you have decided to install solar panel you can contact any trusted Loom Solar. We will send someone for the technical and feasibility study of the place where you would like the solar system to be installed. Post inspection, the installer will make an installation proposal with its respective production objectives and install solar panels on your roof. The cables connecting the converter and the distribution board are connected. It is of utmost importance that all the material used is modern and of quality.
We also have a dedicated loan department that helps to be aware of a solar loan to interested customers and business owners.