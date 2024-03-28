When it comes to the kind of videos you can upload to TikTok, the possibilities are endless, from creating a challenge to a live session to a series of videos related to the same topic, and the list goes on. The first step will be to define the kind of content you will share and be consistent. This works either if you’re promoting a personal account or a brand.

One of the secrets of how to get more followers on TikTok has a do a lot with the latest trends. The search bar on your TikTok account makes it easy to find the best-trending results. Embrace them, and don’t be shy about joining the team. These could be a sound clip, a popular challenge, or a famous video used to complement your creation’s video. Carefully choosing the trending topics most related to your account can surprise your audience and possibly go viral.

It’s important to note that trending topics change constantly. If you don’t want to be left behind, you must always be ready to join the trending community.