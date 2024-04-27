Woman, son die by suicide due to financial issues in Uttar Pradesh

Etawah, Uttar Pradesh: A 55-year-old woman and her son died after allegedly consuming some poisonous substance over financial issues, police said on Saturday.
The woman aged 55 and her son aged 28 consumed some poisonous substance after mixing it with a soft drink in their house in Nai Basti Sai Colony on Friday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Abhay Nath Tripathi said.
The incident came to light when the woman's daughter called her this morning to enquire about their well-being and informed the neighbours when the phone went unanswered, police said.
After failing to get a response, the neighbours informed the police. Station in-charge Bhimsen Pauniya reached the spot and broke the door of the house to find the dead bodies in a room, they said.
A soft drink bottle and an empty bottle of sulfas was also found lying nearby, they said.
According to the family members, they were facing financial problems.
Neighbours said that the woman's husband died in January. After his death, her son was supporting the family by selling clothes on the footpath. His father had also taken a loan to build the house, the ASP added.
(Published 27 April 2024, 09:38 IST)