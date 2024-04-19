S-VYASA University Sets New Benchmarks in Education with Innovative Initiatives

S-VYASA University, nestled within the picturesque Sattva Global Village IT Park, proudly announces its pioneering role in revolutionizing higher education in India. As the first university in the nation to establish its campus within an IT park, S-VYASA University offers students an unparalleled learning environment, seamlessly blending academic excellence with real-world industry experience.

Emphasizing holistic well-being, S-VYASA integrates the ancient wisdom of Yoga into all academic programs, led by it's esteemed Chancellor, Padmashree Dr. HR Nagendra, renowned globally as the Yoga Guru and the driving force behind the International Day of Yoga.

In a significant milestone, S-VYASA is set to host the upcoming Yoga Day celebration at Sattva Global City, expecting a turnout of 50,000 participants. This event aims not only to promote the practice of Yoga among the techie community but also to bridge the gap between the IT sector and holistic wellness.

The formal launch of academic programs is expected later this month and will make a mark as momentous occasion, with 44 undergraduate and postgraduate programs tailored to meet industry needs. Notably, S-VYASA’s curriculum incorporates emergent technologies, ensuring that graduates are well-equipped for the demands of Industry 4.0.

S-VYASA stands apart with its global certifications from prestigious institutions like HETIK, Google, and more, setting a benchmark for excellence in education. Strengthening our academic prowess, we have forged partnerships with esteemed institutions like IITs and IIMs.

Recognized by the UGC as a Category 1 university with a stellar NAAC grading of A+, S-VYASA University remains committed to upholding the highest standards of academic excellence. Our faculty hails from esteemed institutions like IITs, IIMs, and NITs, ensuring a world-class learning experience.

Moreover, our strategic industry partnerships with global giants such as Accenture, Honeywell, Amazon, Google, TCS ion, and Microsoft provide invaluable opportunities for hands-on learning and assured placements.

In the realm of engineering, S-VYASA offers specialized programs focused on emerging technologies, empowering students with cutting-edge skills to thrive in the digital age. Complementing academic rigor, our state-of-the-art sports facilities promote holistic student development.

SVYASA University continues to lead the way in redefining education, nurturing future leaders equipped to tackle the challenges of tomorrow while embodying the timeless principles of holistic well-being.