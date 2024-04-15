Tuli Research Centre for India Studies' exhibition explores the Interplay between Indian Culture, Nature and Animals

However, amidst this celebration of the bond between humans and dogs, the exhibition tours sheds light on a sobering reality – the cruel treatment of stray street canine children by certain sections of society.

This gap between the reverence for dogs in Indian culture and religion and their treatment in contemporary society serves as a poignant reminder of the need for greater understanding and compassion. As Neville Tuli, the visionary behind the institution aptly observes, "The canine child, has always been the most respected companion of the human being, a true friend to the common man. However, recently, with certain sections of society, who cannot understand or have not had the opportunity to love or be loved by the stray dog, their fears and paranoias dominate their thinking and actions, for few can speak effectively on behalf of the dog. Thus, any minor menace, however rare, is easily blown up and distorted into a hyped media frenzy, and the poor street dog is being driven into corners to quietly die. Additionally, with harshly enforced sterilisation programmes, the sly and slow genocide of the street dog is happening before our very eyes. This crass model is copying the emotionally naïve and foolish behaviour of western societies fifty years ago, where the obedient pet is now the only role available to the dog. Their freedom and the right to live on the street, so bringing joy and decency to harsh realities, is being stolen away from them.”

As visitors navigate through the exhibition, they are invited to reflect on their own relationship with animals and nature and contemplate the profound lessons that can be gleaned from Indian art, culture, and heritage. In doing so, they embark on a journey of self-discovery, rekindling a sense of reverence for all living beings and reaffirming the interconnectedness of humanity and the natural world.