JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - 5 batters to watch out for

From Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma to Quinton de Kock, here are five batters who have consistently delivered exceptional performances in previous games and are expected to shine in this match as well.
Last Updated 30 April 2024, 07:47 IST

Follow Us

With his sublime batting technique and ability to anchor an innings, Rohit Sharma is a key player for Mumbai Indians.

With his sublime batting technique and ability to anchor an innings, Rohit Sharma is a key player for Mumbai Indians.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
A destructive opener, Quinton de Kock's aggressive batting style and quick scoring skills make potent threat.

A destructive opener, Quinton de Kock's aggressive batting style and quick scoring skills make potent threat.

Credit: PTI

Known for his flamboyant stroke play, Suryakumar Yadav is a dependable middle order batsman who can put big runs on the scoreboard with his explosive batting.

Known for his flamboyant stroke play, Suryakumar Yadav is a dependable middle order batsman who can put big runs on the scoreboard with his explosive batting.

Credit: PTI

Nicholas Pooran is a powerhouse hitter capable of changing the course of a game single-handedly.

Nicholas Pooran is a powerhouse hitter capable of changing the course of a game single-handedly.

Credit: PTI

Tilak Varma has emerged as a master of the limited-overs format, his elegant stroke play and big hitting makes him a key player to look forward to.

Tilak Varma has emerged as a master of the limited-overs format, his elegant stroke play and big hitting makes him a key player to look forward to. 

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 April 2024, 07:47 IST)
Sports NewsRohit SharmaCricketMumbai IndiansIPLSuryakumar YadavLucknow Super GiantsQuinton de KockNicholas Pooran

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT