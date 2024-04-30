IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - 5 batters to watch out for

With his sublime batting technique and ability to anchor an innings, Rohit Sharma is a key player for Mumbai Indians.
A destructive opener, Quinton de Kock's aggressive batting style and quick scoring skills make potent threat.
Known for his flamboyant stroke play, Suryakumar Yadav is a dependable middle order batsman who can put big runs on the scoreboard with his explosive batting.
Nicholas Pooran is a powerhouse hitter capable of changing the course of a game single-handedly.
Tilak Varma has emerged as a master of the limited-overs format, his elegant stroke play and big hitting makes him a key player to look forward to.
(Published 30 April 2024, 07:47 IST)