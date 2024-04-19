Ushodaya Enterprises, Parent Company of Ramoji Group, Invests in FlexiCloud to Expand Cloud Solutions in Kerala

Kochi, April 19, 2024 - Ushodaya Enterprises Private Limited, the parent company of the Ramoji Group, today announced a strategic investment in Kochi-based FlexiCloud Internet Private Limited. This move is part of Ushodaya's efforts to expand its footprint in Kerala, renowned as "God’s Own Country."

FlexiCloud Internet Private Limited provides advanced managed cloud hosting solutions that prioritize high performance, enhanced security, and dedicated customer support. The company’s mission is to simplify complex technological challenges for its clients, ensuring their digital operations are efficient and uninterrupted.

The Startup is distinguished by its robust platform tailored for high-traffic websites, application hosting, and e-commerce businesses. This investment will empower FlexiCloud to augment its technological base, expand its research and development efforts, and increase its market penetration. This capital infusion is expected to substantially improve FlexiCloud's infrastructure and customer support, thereby ensuring superior hosting experiences for all clients.

Founded in 2017 by Vinod Chacko and expanded in 2020 with Anooja Bashir joining as co-founder, FlexiCloud aims to simplify cloud technology for startups and SMEs. The company offers a platform that integrates various cloud services, allowing customers to customize their server setups, choose strategic locations, and manage applications with ease. "Our service is designed to tackle the common challenges faced by small businesses, making cloud solutions accessible and affordable," said Anooja Bashir, CEO of FlexiCloud.

This partnership is set to improve FlexiCloud’s PaaS offerings in the cloud sector and incorporate AI and machine learning into their services. "Thanks to this investment, we can push the boundaries of what our cloud technologies can achieve, offering more to our clients than ever before," stated Binu Mathew, CFO of FlexiCloud.

Karthik Vidyasagar, Chief Investment Adviser at Ushodaya Enterprises, is excited about this new venture. "We’re thrilled to partner with FlexiCloud," he said. "Their vision for technological innovation and customer-centric solutions matches our ethos perfectly. This investment will significantly boost our tech offerings and improve customer satisfaction."

FlexiCloud has been recognized with several awards, including the Kerala Startup Mission’s Scale-up Grant and accolades such as the Times Business Award for the most promising startup. It currently serves over 2200 paid subscribers across 13 countries, from bloggers to multinational companies. Ms. Anooja Basir, the CEO, is a highly experienced entrepreneur, startup mentor, and business coach. She has earned numerous accolades, including the ET Inspiring Women Leader 2024 and National Fame Awards, recognizing her significant contributions and leadership.

Ushodaya Enterprises Private Limited, the holding arm of the Ramoji Group, has a diverse portfolio in media, hospitality, and food and beverages. This investment in cloud computing reflects Ushodaya's commitment to supporting cutting-edge technologies and innovative business solutions.