Why Should a Home Loan Eligibility Calculator Be Your First Stop When Planning a Property Purchase?

When it's time to buy your dream home, knowing where to start can be overwhelming. Before you get lost in property listings or fall in love with a house that might be out of reach, there's a tool that can save you a lot of headaches: the eligibility calculator. A home loan eligibility calculator can help you understand how much you can borrow, making your property search more focused and realistic. This write-up will help you understand why this calculator should be the first step in your home-buying journey. Let’s take a look.