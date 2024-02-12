Digital Lender Viva Money Has Approved First Credit Lines

Viva Money, a digital financial lending platform, has started issuing loans through its seamless mobile app. The cutting-edge approach to lending is revamping access to borrowing opportunities. Phase One has been recently launched in Gujarat and Karnataka.
The revolving credit line greatly simplifies consumer loan procedures. The entire digital process from application to approval via the Viva Money App is highly flexible, expedient and takes less than 15 minutes. With credit limits ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹2,00,000, a client can transfer the money either fully or partially to their bank account once the loan is approved. Also, users enjoy an interest-free grace period of up to 51 days if they repay the amount borrowed within this period—an absolute advantage in the current lending landscape.
Mr. Vishal Jain, Marketing Manager at Viva Money, expressed the company's commitment to revolutionise the world of personal financial services. He stated, "We pride ourselves on offering a visionary customer-centric lending platform where the money you need is just a click away. Our goal is to provide fast, high-quality service and become a lender of choice for our customers. Besides, we are confident that the interest-free grace period will prove to be highly beneficial for our clients; it will be a much-needed helping hand on a rainy day.”
Putting special emphasis on expediency, quality, and customer-oriented approach, Viva Money is set on making a significant impact on India's digital lending landscape. The platform's ongoing innovation and fine-tuning to user demands make it a preferable choice for efficient and reliable financial solutions in the dynamic world of digital finance.