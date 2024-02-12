Digital Lender Viva Money Has Approved First Credit Lines

Mr. Vishal Jain, Marketing Manager at Viva Money, expressed the company's commitment to revolutionise the world of personal financial services. He stated, "We pride ourselves on offering a visionary customer-centric lending platform where the money you need is just a click away. Our goal is to provide fast, high-quality service and become a lender of choice for our customers. Besides, we are confident that the interest-free grace period will prove to be highly beneficial for our clients; it will be a much-needed helping hand on a rainy day.”