AU-roids.com review for new steroid user looking for an Australian source

Wanted to leave a well-deserved review for AU-Roids.com since this website has made my life a lot easier within the past year.

As someone who values my time, this site has been consistently transparent, providing me with all the information I need in a quick and easily understandable way which is almost unheard of in this day and age.

I started weightlifting and bodybuilding about 3 years ago, and it’s been a long journey to say the least.

As we all know it’s not as simple as just going to the gym and picking up some weights… I wish it was!

There are so many things involved to make sure you can reach the absolute peak form and of course having the right tools and means of knowing how to use them.

When I was first starting out, it seemed like a large mountain to climb and finding the starting point was not an easy task for someone like me who had little knowledge in the area.

I’ve always been a gym rat but new to the doping world, taking it to the next level was something I’d always wanted to do but when I was finally ready to take the step, I wasn’t quite sure which step to take.

Of course, the answer to that question is always ‘do your research’ which is pretty annoying, but that’s what I did anyway.

When I began looking into some of the performance enhancers online it seemed a little overwhelming.

What’s the difference between testosterone esters? What will work best for my goals? When do I even take this stuff? How much do I take? A lot of people have probably been through the same questions that I had to go through, and its definitely a lot of info to absorb.

At first I was looking at sites like Wikipedia for answers, but I was finding that the information was not only too thorough, but I just didn’t understand what any of it meant let alone what would be best for me, my situation and my body type.

I went on the forums and asked people about my initial questions and a lot of the time wouldn’t even get an answer because it was probably too much of a beginner question with an answer that was probably obvious to most people or pros in the forum. It was difficult and everyone tried to push me into the direction of their own “trusted sources” and “trusted methods”.

So, as I kept looking at sites for information I started to go to some of the sales sites since they were always popping up in my searches.

I tried clicking on a few of them at first just to see what they might have if I decided to buy something.

In this case as a beginner it seemed like primobolan tablets might be the easiest way for me to start easing into the world of steroids due to it being in pill form, and because of the lack of side effects that they have when you use them.

While searching for ways to use them I came across a few sites that seemed to speak purely in scientific lingo, and others that had no information at all. It became a bit of a barrier of entry for me not knowing what anything really meant.

Finally I found the Au-roids.com site. This was one of the only places in Aus that seemed to be half legit in terms of what they were offering. For a gear site, seeing that they offered secure card payments, no show or seizure delivery protection, fast deliveries, good pharma grade brands (from research) and also a banging customer support service, it seemed a little too good to be true! Anyways, I instantly felt a little hesitant as most places which entice you in end up being some sort of scam job but I wanted to dig deeper into this company since my options at this time felt pretty limited still.