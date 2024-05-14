Unchecked explosion of retail trading can spark market stability concerns, says Sitharaman

Mumbai: Any unchecked explosion of retail trading could trigger challenges for investor sentiment and markets, India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a financial markets event organised by the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

"Any unchecked explosion in retail trading of futures and options can create future challenges, not just for the markets, but for investor sentiment and household finances," Sitharaman said in her first public comments on the issue.

Regulators should proactively consult with the market for further tweaking of regulations, she added.

India's top financial regulators will form a committee to assess stability risks emerging from a surge in derivatives markets and suggest policy changes if required, two sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters in April.