BABU88Sports Announces Sponsorship of Colombo Strikers in Lanka Premier League

BABU88Sports, a leading online sports news platform, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Colombo Strikers for the upcoming season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). This strategic partnership underscores BABU88Sports' commitment to supporting and promoting sports talent across the region, while enhancing the excitement and engagement surrounding one of Sri Lanka's premier sporting events.

· Lanka Premier League: A Spotlight on Cricket Excellence

The fifth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is set to begin on July 1, 2024, and will run until July 21, offering three weeks of intense T20 cricket with a blend of international and Sri Lankan stars. The 2024 season will see five teams—B-Love Kandy, Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Marvels, and Jaffna Kings—compete in a double round-robin format. Each team will play eight matches during the league stage, with the top four teams progressing to the playoffs. Matches will be hosted at three iconic venues across Sri Lanka: R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

· Colombo Strikers: A Blend of Experience and Emerging Talent

The Colombo Strikers, known for their dynamic and spirited cricket, have become a beloved team within the league. With a history of compelling performances and a passionate fanbase, the Strikers are poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming season. Under the guidance of seasoned coaches and sports strategists, the team is a melting pot of experience and youthful exuberance, promising a series of engaging and competitive matches.

· Meet the Colombo Strikers Super Squad:

The roster for Colombo Strikers this season is a blend of experience and youthful exuberance, ensuring a thrilling performance. Here's the full list of players:

· Chamika Karunaratne (SL)

· Thisara Perera (SL)

· Sadeera Samarawickrama (SL)

· Nipun Dhananjaya (SL)

· Shadab Khan (PAK)

· Glenn Phillips (NZ)

· Chamika Gunasekara (SL)

· DunithWellalage (SL)

· RahmanullahGurbaz (AFG)

· Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

· Angelo Perera (SL)

· Shevon Daniel (SL)

· Binura Fernando (SL)

· Garuka Sanketh (SL)

· Matheesha Pathirana (SL)

· Kavin Bandara (SL)

· Isitha Wijesundara (SL)

· Muhammed Waseem (UAE)

· Allah Ghazanfar (AFG)

· Shehan Fernando (SL)

BABU88 Spokesperson Sachin Meta Expresses

Enthusiasm"BABU88 is thrilled to return to the Lankan Premier League for the second time in partnership with the Colombo Strikers, a team that embodies the spirit and passion of Sri Lankan cricket," stated Sachin Meta, spokesperson for BABU88Sports. “We believe strongly in the current iteration of the team, and have high hopes to make cricket history this LPL season to secure a first-time victory for the Colombo franchise,”.

About BABU88Sports

BABU88Sports is an online sports news platform, offering a wide range of betting and casino options.

