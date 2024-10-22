DH Evening Brief: 15 workers trapped as building collapses in Bengaluru amid heavy rain; Modi tells Putin that India wants peace in Ukraine

The Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved in a peaceful manner and India is ready to provide all possible cooperation towards it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Read more
The CRPF has received a hoax threat e-mail claiming that its three schools in Delhi and Telangana will be targeted by improvised explosives, official sources said Tuesday.
A meeting of the Joint Committee on Waqf Bill turned dramatic on Tuesday when TMC member Kalyan Banerjee smashed a glass water bottle and threw it away during a heated exchange of words with BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay.
The Supreme Court has deplored the long delay by the High Court judges in releasing reasoned orders, saying it should be done preferably within two days but in any case not beyond five days to eliminate any kind of suspicion in the mind of party losing the legal battle.
Amid allegations by the opposition parties that the state police's encounter spree was a 'cover' to hide their failure to nab the real culprits and widespread criticism from the human rights activists, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued new guidelines on encounters to what it said would make them more transparent.
Pakistan's cultural city Lahore been declared the most polluted city in the world, with an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 394, and the Pakistan's Punjab government has planned for artificial rain to mitigate smog impact.
Mumbai Police on Tuesday questioned filmmaker Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor, who were under POCSO Act for allegedly showing inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of the ALT Balaji's web series Gandi Baat.
Kshatriya Karna Sena chief Raj Shekhawat has issued a video statement where he has said that he is willing to pay Rs 1,11,11,111 to a police official who kills gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in an encounter.