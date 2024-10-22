Home
Kengeri Lake drowning: Bodies of two kids, 11 and 13, recovered by rescue workers

The deceased is John Srinivas and his sister Lakshmi. Fire and emergency personnel and other rescuers found Srinivas’s body in the morning and Lakshmi’s body in the evening.
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 11:13 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 07:51 IST
