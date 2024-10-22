Kengeri Lake drowning: Bodies of two kids, 11 and 13, recovered by rescue workers

<p>Bengaluru: Fire and Emergency personnel on Tuesday recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister, who drowned at the Kengeri Lake on Monday evening. </p><p>The deceased is John Srinivas and his sister Lakshmi. Fire and emergency personnel and other rescuers found Srinivas’s body in the morning and Lakshmi’s body in the evening. </p>.Heavy overnight rain floods Bengaluru's homes and major roads.<p>The police control room was alerted of the drowning between 5.30 and 6 pm on Monday and a Hoysala patrolling vehicle was despatched. An officer said the two stayed in a house near the lake. The mother, Nagamma, was away at work from home when the incident occurred. </p><p>“They were raised by a single mother who works with the BBMP,” a police investigator said. “As per our current information, the two were there to fetch water and were on the banks. It is suspected that their water pot fell into the lake and they both drowned trying to recover it. They didn’t go there to swim.”</p><p>Srinivas’s clothes were also found on the banks. </p><p>Sources in the fire department told DH that the control room received an alert at 8.30 pm on Monday. The rescue operations were resumed early Tuesday morning as they were initially called off due to bad lighting and rains.</p>