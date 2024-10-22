Home
Andhra Pradesh govt partners with Meta to boost digital public services

According to a release, the partnership will focus on enabling efficient, citizen-centric public services through WhatsApp - allowing seamless communication between the government and its citizens.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 12:43 IST

