Dr. Viral Desai, a cosmetic surgeon in Mumbai, Champions DHI Hair Restoration Technique for Natural-Looking, Long-Lasting Results

DHI: A Holistic Approach to Hair Restoration

The Direct Hair Implantation (DHI method) is one of the most innovative hair transplant techniques. DHI as a procedure is synonymous with hairline design, distribution, and natural look.

Dr Viral Desai and his team use a titanium-coated single-use tool with a diameter of 1 mm or more to extract single hair follicles. Then, using a patented tool they proceed to implant it directly into the donor area while controlling the depth, angle & direction of the hair.

He elaborates on the key benefits of DHI, an advanced hair transplant procedure, which are natural-looking hair results and reduced patient trauma. Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) is considered one of the world’s most effective hair restoration procedures. In this procedure, the hair transplant surgeon focuses on the proper distribution of hair, especially in bald areas without using a scalpel while the patient undergoes no pain or stitches.

Moreover, with the DHI procedure performed under the expert supervision of Dr Viral Desai, the hair follicles are precisely placed in the growth direction and a natural hairline.