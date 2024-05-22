Dr. Viral Desai, a cosmetic surgeon in Mumbai, Champions DHI Hair Restoration Technique for Natural-Looking, Long-Lasting Results

The DHI procedure, also known as Direct Hair Implantation, is an innovative hair restoration technique that Dr. Viral Desai specializes in. This procedure offers natural-looking, long-lasting results, making it an ideal solution for individuals experiencing hair loss. Hair loss is not merely a physical condition, it's a deeply personal experience that affects millions of people worldwide. It can significantly dent one's confidence and self-esteem, making them feel less like themselves. In their quest for a reliable hair loss solution, people often try various over-the-counter medications and home remedies, only to be met with disappointment and no viable results.
Dr. Viral Desai, a leading cosmetic surgeon in Mumbai, India, offers a safe and reliable solution to regain natural hair through the innovative DHI procedure. 'Hair loss can be a deeply personal concern,' says Dr. Desai. 'I have introduced the DHI technique as an effective solution to regain lost hair naturally. It is a safe, effective, and painless procedure with a guarantee of great results.'
Ms Vishaka Goyal, co-founder of ClinicSpots, a healthcare and medical tourism portal, acknowledges Dr Viral Desai's expertise in cosmetology, especially hair transplant procedures. His clients include many film stars, sports personalities, and celebrities who are extremely satisfied with their experience and the results of the DHI transplantation procedure. He is undoubtedly one of the best hair transplant surgeons in India.
DHI: A Holistic Approach to Hair Restoration
The Direct Hair Implantation (DHI method) is one of the most innovative hair transplant techniques. DHI as a procedure is synonymous with hairline design, distribution, and natural look.
Dr Viral Desai and his team use a titanium-coated single-use tool with a diameter of 1 mm or more to extract single hair follicles. Then, using a patented tool they proceed to implant it directly into the donor area while controlling the depth, angle & direction of the hair.
He elaborates on the key benefits of DHI, an advanced hair transplant procedure, which are natural-looking hair results and reduced patient trauma. Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) is considered one of the world’s most effective hair restoration procedures. In this procedure, the hair transplant surgeon focuses on the proper distribution of hair, especially in bald areas without using a scalpel while the patient undergoes no pain or stitches.
Moreover, with the DHI procedure performed under the expert supervision of Dr Viral Desai, the hair follicles are precisely placed in the growth direction and a natural hairline.
Dr. Viral Desai – An Acclaimed Hair Restoration Expert
Exceptionally qualified and experienced, Dr Viral Desai is a board-certified plastic surgeon and hair restoration expert. An avid promoter of DHI procedure, he is equally adept at performing FUE and other hair transplant procedures. He has successfully treated many patients with hair loss and baldness.
Dr. Viral Desai is not just a doctor, but a partner in your hair restoration journey. He extends his approach to his patients beyond treatment. He attempts to understand the patient's needs and expectations and also suitably guides them through personalized plans. The patients appreciate the doctor's attention and expertise in helping them resolve their hair loss issues. Moreover, his clinics are equipped with the latest technologies and staffed with well-trained professionals, ensuring a high standard of care.
Recently, Dr. Viral Desai treated a budding film personality who was experiencing a receding hairline. The patient underwent a DHI procedure, and the results were exceptional. He regained his hairline with dense hair growth and a natural look, a testament to Dr. Desai's expertise and the effectiveness of the DHI procedure.
About Dr. Viral Desai
Dr. Viral Desai is a board-certified surgeon with an M.Ch. (Masters Super-speciality Degree) and D.N.B. (Diplomate of National Board) in Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery. He is a dynamic cosmetic surgeon in Mumbai offering treatments, including body contouring, tummy tuck, liposuction, and a host of beauty makeover procedures, as well as hair transplant procedures.
He has ultramodern clinics in Mumbai and Pune. Each is equipped with the latest equipment and technologies and has well-trained staff committed to quality patient care.