Himachal will become a Khel Bhoomi: Along with increase in prize money of medal winning players, there will be historic increase in diet money and travel provisions too

Shimla, June 18: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told that after being called Devbhoomi and Veer Bhoomi, now the current state government is working day and night to make Himachal Pradesh a Khel Bhoomi. Under the Khel Bhoomi, the Himachal Pradesh government is going to provide world class facilities by providing a big platform to the sports talents hidden in every corner of the state.

The Congress government is taking the right steps to promote the youth in various fields of sports in Himachal Pradesh. Along with making a historic increase in the prize money of medal winning players in various types of international competitions, the Himachal Pradesh government has also decided to increase the diet money and travel provisions of the players of the state.

CM Sukhu informed that the players of the state will be given Rs 400 as diet money instead of Rs 240 in state level sports competitions and it has been decided to give Rs 300 as diet money for district level sports events and Rs 240 as diet money for block level events. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed that it has been decided to give Rs 500 as diet money to Himachali players participating in sports competitions being held in other states outside Himachal Pradesh. Not only this, the players living in the sports hostels of the state will be given Rs 250 as diet money during primary education and all other players will be given Rs 400 as diet money.

The CM said that the Himachal Pradesh government has also taken an important decision to increase the amount of travel provisions given to Himachali players participating in all sports events organized outside Himachal Pradesh. Now under the increase in travel provisions, the Himachal Pradesh government will bear the rail fare in AC-3 tier for players traveling up to 200 km and the economy class air ticket fare for Himachali players traveling more than 200 km.

CM Sukhu said that the present Himachal Pradesh government is working day and night to provide the best training to the players of Himachal Pradesh and provide them international level facilities. The oath of the Himachal Pradesh government to create a sports atmosphere is now going to prove to be a historic step in enhancing the hidden sports talents of Himachal Pradesh.

The CM said that the present state government has decided to make a historic increase in the prize money for medal winning players in various international competitions. CM said that Himachal Pradesh government will give Rs 5 crore instead of Rs 3 crore to gold medal winners in Olympics, Winter Olympics and Paralympic competitions, Rs 3 crore instead of Rs 2 crore to silver medal winners and Rs 2 crore instead of Rs 1 crore to bronze medal winners.

CM Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh government will give Rs 4 crore instead of Rs 50 lakh to gold medal winners in Asian Games and Para Asian Games, Rs 2.50 crore instead of Rs 30 lakh to silver medal winners and Rs 1.50 crore instead of Rs 20 lakh to bronze medal winners.

CM informed that gold medal winners in Commonwealth Games and Para Commonwealth Games will be given Rs 3 crore instead of Rs 50 lakh, silver medal winners will be given Rs 2 crore instead of Rs 30 lakh and bronze medal winners will be given Rs 1 crore instead of Rs 20 lakh by Himachal Pradesh government.

CM said that with the new sports policy of Himachal Pradesh government, hidden sports talents can be brought out and sent to big sports competitions.

With the increase in prize money of various competitions, players who have honed sports in hilly states like Himachal and brought laurels to the state in various sports competitions will get the result of their hard work.

CM said that with the increase in prize money, Himachali players will perform brilliantly and along with that, enthusiasm and zeal will be awakened in Himachali players to ensure their participation in sports, due to which the grounds in the state will be filled with sports and players.