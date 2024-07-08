How Meghraj Singh Royal Transformed from Chef to Business Mogul in the Desert

“Born in 1958 in the village of Royal, Khandela, in the Sikar district of Rajasthan, my early life was far from luxurious. My father, a disciplinarian with dreams of seeing me become a teacher, could never have foreseen the path I chose in the hospitality and business sectors,” mentioned Meghraj Singh Royal

Meghraj Singh Shekhawat, popularly known as Meghraj Singh Royal, exemplifies the journey from humble beginnings to becoming a business magnate today. His story is a testament to resilience, vision, and relentless pursuit of success. Meghraj Singh Shekhawat, commonly known as Meghraj Singh Royal, transformed his career from a mere cook to now the head of a whopping 300 crore rupee business group. His MRS Group of Companies now spans infrastructure, mining, and hospitality sectors in India. “With just 1,400 rupees in my pocket, I opened my first restaurant; Which later led me to diversify and open Jaisalmer’s first five-star hotel in 1992, and named it Gorbandh Palace,” mentioned Meghraj Singh Royal. “My approach had always been to make stakeholders out of lenders and employees, fostering loyalty and ethical business practices. My passion remains in hospitality, with ambitious plans for future expansions,” added Singh.

Despite the financial challenges and increasing debt, Meghraj’s innovative approach and determination helped him build a successful business empire, including the luxury Suryagarh Hotel. His sons, Manvendra and Raghvendra, are set to carry his legacy forward.