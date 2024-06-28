Imperial College Celebrates 18th Anniversary Dr Hari Krishna Maram Chairman with Karnataka Chief Minister & Deputy Chief Minister

New Delhi (India), June 28: Dr Hari Krishna Maram Digital Brand Ambassador & Chairman Vision Digital India , Chairman Imperial College and Global Economic Forum as Guest of Honour where the Honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka Sri Siddaramaiha and Honourable Deputy Chief Minister Sri DK Shivakumar in a Grand Function on the day of Imperial College celebrating their 18th Anniversary on the day of 515th birth anniversary of Mahatma Nadaprabhu Sri Kempegowda who gave special respect to the world consciousness, agriculture, art and heritage who built the capital of Karnataka Bangalore.

Remembering the icon Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on his birth anniversary.

The man who built the city of Bengaluru, where millions of people from all parts of the country made their fortune studying, working and living here every day.

My infinite salutations to Lord Sri Kempegowda, the capital of Karnataka, who is famous as the Information Technology city all over the world, with his vision, and worked hard for the development of Kannada state's art and culture.

Dr.Hari Krishna Maram, ,Digital Brand Ambassador and Chairman of Vision Digital India & Founder Chairman Imperial College and Vice Chancellor Global Digital University USA and Founder Chairman Global Economic Forum .

Dr. Maram's work in the field of Management and Management Education spans over 28 years. Worked decade in leading MNC Novartis Global Pharma. He has an illustrious career in education and has served as the Governing Council Member at AIMA (All India Management Association), Managing Committee Member CII, Chairperson - International Facility Management Association (IFMA), Vice President at AIMS (Association of Indian Management Schools). Additionally, he was Honorable Secretary-BMA (Bangalore Management Association), Treasurer-Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI) South India, Executive Board Member at NIPM, President Lead India Foundation USA, Served in Lions International 20 Years in Different Capacity instrumental in building Lions Super Speciality Hospital of 7 Crore and Chairperson Higher Education Forum –Karnataka. His efforts in management education have been recognized on numerous occasions by the Government of India. He is also a part of the UGC Committee.

Besides being an excellent academician and educationist, Dr Maram is involved with a large number of CSR activities. He is the District Chairman of Lion's International and Trustee of Lions Super Speciality Eye Hospital & Lions District Service Foundation. Additionally, he is the Chief Mentor of the great initiative "Bangalore Green" which aims at environmental conservation in Bangalore. Throughout his lifetime, he has received various awards like Prestigious Knighthood Award from UK,?? Global Icon from

UK Parliament, Highest Honour from Egypt and Turkey Government,MTC Global Top 10 Thinkers, Forbes Magazine Listed ,Most Admired Global Indian Award at California USA , Highest Honour From SriLanka Government, International Leadership Award from Institute of Economic Studies,Medal of Honour from Education Post ,"Ramaswamy P Aiyar Best Young Teacher" Award by AIMS,"J L Batra Best Research Paper" Award, "Education Evangelist of India" Award, Lions International President's Medal, Karmavira Chakra Award, "Medal of Honour" from CIAC Global & The Education, 50 Most Admired Global Indian award from Passion Vista Magazine, Sunfo High appreciation award from Srilanka, International Leadership Innovations Excellence Award from Indo-Srilanka Economic Summit, SHIKSHA RATTAN award from Institute of Economic Studies, International Icon Award from International Economic Summit @ Thailand, Global CIO Award by Global CIO Forum , Gem of India Award Cambridge School , World Peace Award Yogamata Foundation, Dr APJ Kalam Award from Maharashtra Governor , Peace Ambassador Award Global Peace Foundation Malaysia, Skoch Group Order of Merit Award , 28 COE Global Award at Dubai, Zee Media Group Academic Leadership Award , Business Excellence Award from Afghan Embassy and many more …..

Created 3 World Book of Records London in 2 years span, Guinness World Record, Asia Book Of Record. As a Chief Guest, Guest of Honour , Keynote Speaker in more than 800 conferences national and International. Written articles, Research Papers more than 100. Research Guide for more than 4 leading Universities and Guided 15 Research students.

Awarded 2 Academic, 2 Honorary Doctorate along with 1 academic and 1 Honorary D.Litt from leading Universities.

Studied from top Institution like ISB Hyderabad, Oxford University.

Traveled more than 100 countries.

