Michael Burke's first school was Northfield Mount Hermon, from where he completed his schooling in 1983. During his schooling, he worked hard to grab in depth knowledge and eventually developed his interest in economics and the law, which set the stage for his future academic and career goals.

Then after, Michael James Burke went to Boston University and got a Bachelor of Arts in Economics in 1987. His period during his school & college played an important role in shaping his journey and to enhance his understanding of how he thought about economics and financial structures.

Following his love for law, Michael Burke Dubai went to New York Law School to get his J.D. (Juris Doctor) with a focus on Comparative Constitutional Law from 1988 to 1991. He learned important legal study and excelled his analysis skills while being the editor of the New York Law School Reporter while working as an activist.